Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
SA xenophobic attacks: 'fake' videos stoke tension
This week saw a wave of looting and violence mostly targeting nationals of other African countries in South Africa.
But some videos and images that have been shared on social media about the attacks are not all they seem.
BBC Africa debunks some of the videos that went viral, which are old or even from other countries, but are being used as evidence of current events in South Africa.
Video producers: Nikita Mandhani and Anthony Irungu
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window