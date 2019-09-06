SA xenophobic attacks: 'fake' videos stoke tension
This week saw a wave of looting and violence mostly targeting nationals of other African countries in South Africa.

But some videos and images that have been shared on social media about the attacks are not all they seem.

BBC Africa debunks some of the videos that went viral, which are old or even from other countries, but are being used as evidence of current events in South Africa.

Video producers: Nikita Mandhani and Anthony Irungu

