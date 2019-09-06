Tatchell: 'Mugabe became a tyrant'

Media player
Peter Tatchell on his experiences of Robert Mugabe
The gay rights campaigner Peter Tatchell has told the BBC how he went from seeing Mr Mugabe ''as a man with a just cause" to a critic of his regime.
He said when the two met in the 1990s, Mr Mugabe "almost choked on his tea" upon hearing Mr Tatchell was a gay rights activist.
On another occasion, he was severely beaten by Mr Mugabe's bodyguards when trying to perform a citizen's arrest on the strongman.
06 Sep 2019
