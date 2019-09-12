'Today we are crying for Mugabe'

Media player
Mugabe's body lies in state: Zimbabweans react
The body of the former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has arrived back in Zimbabwe.
He will lie in state at the Rufaro football stadium in Harare.
Thousands have turned out to pay their respects.
Mr Mugabe, who was 95, died last week while undergoing medical treatment in a Singapore hospital.
12 Sep 2019
