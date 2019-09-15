'I want to be one of the greatest magicians'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian magician Babs Cardini: 'I want to be the best'
Magician Babs Cardini wows audiences by performing tricks on the streets of Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos.
The 19-year-old has been a fan of magic since the age of five, but only started practising at 16.
He tells BBC Pidgin the most popular trick he is asked to perform is to turn objects into money.
Video producer: Joshua Akinyemi.
-
15 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49681493/nigerian-magician-babs-cardini-i-want-to-be-the-bestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window