'As women we live in a nightmare'
#AmINext protests in South Africa over violence against women

Women in South Africa have been wearing black and taking to the streets to draw attention to the country’s growing rates of sexual violence, murder and rape.

New crime data shows sexual assault up 9.6% and rape up 3.6% over last year's figures in the country.

Our reporter Nomsa Maseko was in the crowd at the sit-in outside the Johannesburg stock exchange.

Video producer: Christian Parkinson

  • 13 Sep 2019
