'As women we live in a nightmare'

#AmINext protests in South Africa over violence against women
Women in South Africa have been wearing black and taking to the streets to draw attention to the country’s growing rates of sexual violence, murder and rape.
New crime data shows sexual assault up 9.6% and rape up 3.6% over last year's figures in the country.
Our reporter Nomsa Maseko was in the crowd at the sit-in outside the Johannesburg stock exchange.
Video producer: Christian Parkinson
13 Sep 2019
