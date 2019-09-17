'I left my son behind to save my baby'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I left my son behind to save my baby'

Nigerian mother Asibi faced an impossible choice when she was forced to flee Boko Haram.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Sep 2019