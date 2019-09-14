African leaders pay respects at Mugabe funeral
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Robert Mugabe: Current and former African leaders attend funeral in Zimbabwe

Current and former African leaders have hailed Robert Mugabe as a liberation hero and founding father of the continent at his funeral in Harare.

The former president's state funeral was held in Zimbabwe's national stadium, but many of the 60,000 seats were empty.

The BBC's Shingai Nyoka reports.

  • 14 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Mugabe's body arrives home for funeral