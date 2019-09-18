'I would risk being shot to go home'

Video

Conflict in Cameroon's Anglophone regions has forced hundreds of thousands to abandon their homes in search of safety.

Felicia, not her real name, explains why she fled her home with her children, leaving her husband to guard the house.

She is one of many people caught in the middle of Cameroon's Anglophone crisis, in which Cameroon's mainly French-speaking government has been battling separatist fighters demanding independence for the country's English-speaking heartlands.

Video produced by Leocardia Bongben, Usifo Omozokpea and Sarah Tiamiyu for BBC Pidgin.

Illustrations: Manuella Bonomi