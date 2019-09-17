'I make 50 pairs of sandals a day from used tyres'

Media player
Recycling old tyres to make sandals in Ethiopia
Cobblers in Ethiopia's southern region are making shoes and sandals in a unique way... by recycling used tyres.
Video Journalist Wegene Alemayehu, of BBC Amharic, went along to find out how they do it.
17 Sep 2019
