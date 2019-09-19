'It's unusual to see a young, black female director'
Priscilla Owusu: My life as a female music video director

Priscilla Owusu is a writer, producer and music video director from London.

To start her career the 22-year-old says she created her own opportunities, and made her first music video in 2018.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, she explains it can be hard being the only woman on set, but she aims to inspire people to do better in everyday life.

