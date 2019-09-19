Protestors demand safety after Port Harcourt killings
Port Harcourt killings: Women protest over safety concerns

Many Nigerian women took to the streets in Port Harcourt demanding safety and protection from the authorities.

At least eight women have been strangled since August, with police fearing a serial killer.

Police have made three arrests in connection with the case, but the protesters feel they should do more to protect women.

