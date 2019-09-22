Swapping traffic for a workout

Video

Sunday 22 September is World Car Free Day - but in Ethiopia it happens on the last Sunday of every month, across the country.

The first Car Free Day was held in Ethiopia in December 2018 to promote healthy living, and to reduce pollution on roads usually clogged with traffic.

It is now so popular that up to 20 Ethiopian cities take part and there are calls for a weekly car-free day in the capital.

Young mum Beza Tadesse has joined in from the start. "If I exercise with my husband and children, it will become a habit," she says.

Video journalist Yadeta Berhanu.