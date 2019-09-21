Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I started a running group for women of colour'
When Matilda Egere-Cooper started running, she didn't see many women who looked like her at races and events, so she decided to do something about it.
She set up a running group to encourage women of colour to pick up a pair of trainers and get out on the road.
Members of the group, Fly Girl Collective, recently took part in a race in Crystal Palace Park, in south east London.
She wants one day to create a similar group in Nigeria.
Video journalist: Elaine Okyere.
-
21 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window