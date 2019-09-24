Video

Sports betting has exploded across Africa. But are the betting companies playing it straight? Do the punters really understand the odds they’re up against? And who is getting rich from the thrill of the beautiful game?

BBC Africa Eye follows one young football fan on a journey across Uganda, to find out what happens when global companies target some of the poorest and most vulnerable people on the continent.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this video, you can seek further information and support here.