Rescuers clear debris after Kenya school collapse

Rescue workers clear debris after Kenya school collapse
Rescue workers in Kenya have cleared debris from the site where a busy primary school collapsed.
Books, desks and chairs can be seen scattered amongst the ruins of the Precious Talent Top School in the capital, Nairobi.
Seven children died and dozens more were injured when the wooden structure collapsed on Monday.
The government has opened an investigation into the cause of the accident.
23 Sep 2019
