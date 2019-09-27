The footballer without a foot

Media player
Meet 'The Terminator', Zimbabwe's disabled footballer
They call him "the Terminator" after Hollywood star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and now Kudakwashe Mapira has become one of the first disabled people to play football for his country.
Kuda describes life growing up in Zimbabwe with a disability "as like living in jail", but the 28-year-old, who was born without a left foot, is now fighting against discrimination through football.
Video produced by Daniel South and Janet Ball.
Listen to Newsday on the BBC iPlayer.
(Picture: Kudakwashe Mapira. Credit: BBC)
27 Sep 2019
