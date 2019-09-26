'Making custom content for gamers like me'

Video

When Danielle, aka Ebonixsims, wanted to make a computer game character in her image, she found that she couldn't.

London-based Danielle realised there was something missing, and that black gamers were underrepresented in character creation - so she started making custom video game content.

After Grammy award-winning rapper T-Pain used her creations, Danielle wants to help gaming companies improve their diversity and representation.

Video journalist: Maisie Smith-Walters.