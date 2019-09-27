Take a look around 'West Africa's biggest mosque'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dakar's Massalikul Jinaan mosque: The 'biggest in West Africa'
Take a look around Massalikul Jinaan mosque in Senegal's capital Dakar.
It's thought to be West Africa's largest mosque, and was built at a cost of around $32m.
-
27 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49842792/dakar-s-massalikul-jinaan-mosque-the-biggest-in-west-africaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window