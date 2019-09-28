Why Beyoncé loves my Ivorian designs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rebecca Zoro: Beyoncé designer on how she reached the top
Meet Ivorian designer Rebecca Zoro, the young woman on a mission to revolutionize African fashion.
Her creations have been making waves in the fashion scene and even Beyoncé is a fan.
In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, she explains how she made it to the top.
-
28 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-49851989/rebecca-zoro-beyonc-designer-on-how-she-reached-the-topRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window