'Torture house' captives released

Nigerian 'torture house': Hundreds released police say
Nearly 500 men and boys have been rescued from a building in the northern city of Kaduna, where the detainees were allegedly sexually abused and tortured, Nigerian police said.
Children as young as five were among those in chains at what was thought to be an Islamic school, officers said.
27 Sep 2019
