Nigerian 'torture house': 'I have many injuries'
Nigerian 'torture house': Kaduna school was 'like hellfire'

A survivor of the Nigerian "torture house" raided by police has described being there as "living in hellfire".

Nearly 500 men and boys were rescued from the building in Kaduna, which was being used as an Islamic school and correctional facility.

There are concerns that similar abuse may be occurring in other such institutions.

  • 29 Sep 2019
