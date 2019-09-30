Komla Dumor winner 2019 announced

Video

Ugandan investigative reporter and news anchor Solomon Serwanjja has won the 2019 BBC World News Komla Dumor Award.

Serwanjja is a presenter at Uganda's NBS TV, where he hosts one of the channel's prime-time shows.

He has also produced award-winning reports, including one for BBC's Africa Eye programme about the illegal sale of prescription drugs.

The award was created to honour Komla Dumor, a presenter for BBC World News, who died suddenly aged 41 in 2014.

He is the fifth winner of the award, after Waihiga Mwaura, Amina Yuguda, Didi Akinyelure and Nancy Kacungira.