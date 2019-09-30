Italian military convoy attacked in Mogadishu
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somalia attacks: Italian military convoy hit in Mogadishu

An Italian military convoy has been hit by an explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Jihadists are suspected of carrying out this attack, as well as another on a US military training base in the town of Balidogle, to the west of the capital.

  • 30 Sep 2019
Go to next video: Aftermath of hotel attack in Somalia's Kismayo