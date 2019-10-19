The women's group inspired by the Chibok girls
FIN started as a Facebook group to providing a safe space for Nigerian women to discuss the issues affecting them.

However it soon expanded to include women from all over the world.

Women reach out online to discuss a range of topics from gender identity to career advice.

But recently a series of meet-ups allowed many of them to meet face-to-face for the first time.

Video producers: Azeezat Olaoluwa, Faith Ilevbare and Princess Abumere

