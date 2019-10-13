The Kenyan gamer taking on the world

Media player
Sylvia Gathoni: Kenya's pro-gamer taking on the world
Sylvia Gathoni was the first Kenyan to be signed to a major e-sports company.
She tells the BBC's Kenya Connect programme why she loves being a professional gamer.
13 Oct 2019
