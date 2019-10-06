'The flute speaks - these are not just sounds'

Video

Nigerian music teacher Mmaduabuchi Gerald Eze is fighting to preserve traditions of the Igbo people, such as the 'Oja'. talking flute.

Worried by the disappearance of traditional culture, the flautist says it's time for an Igbo cultural renaissance.

In recent years, Unesco has warned that the Igbo language faces the risk of extinction by mid-century unless strong efforts were made to halt its decline.

The Igbo ethnic group is estimated that have more than 30 million speakers, mainly in south-eastern Nigeria.

Video Journalist: Chiemela Mgbeahuru for BBC Igbo