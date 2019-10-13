Media player
Tunisia election: Kais Saied's supporters celebrate 'landslide'
Supporters of conservative academic Kais Saied celebrated in Tunis as exit polls suggested a landslide victory in the presidential election.
Mr Saied is predicted to have taken 76% of the vote in the run-off election against media mogul Nabil Karoui.
Official results are expected on Monday.
13 Oct 2019
