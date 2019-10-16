Tasting DR Congo's insect delicacies

Video

Edible insects are often portrayed as something of a sustainable superfood - an environmentally friendly alternative to livestock.

Unlike the production of meat, bugs do not use up large amounts of land, water or feed, and insect farming also produces far fewer greenhouse gases. But who is already eating them and do they actually taste any good?

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, insects are a popular culinary delicacy.

So Joice Etutu, from BBC Africa's Smart Money programme, went to the capital Kinshasa to taste for herself.

Video producer: Andrew Njuguna