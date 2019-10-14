Ramaphosa: 'South Africans don't hate foreigners'
Cyril Ramaphosa on 'damaging' South African xenophobic attacks

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the recent xenophobic attacks were "damaging" to South Africa.

In an interview with BBC Africa's Sophie Ikenye, Mr Ramaphosa insisted that South Africans don't hate other foreign nationals.

