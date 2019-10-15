Men and boys chained up at Islamic 'school'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Men and boys chained up at Nigeria Islamic 'school'

Dozens of males have been freed in a raid on an Islamic boarding school in Katsina state, Nigeria.

Police said they had been subjected to "inhumane and degrading treatment".

Last month, more than 300 male students were freed from a similar boarding school in neighbouring Kaduna state.

  • 15 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Nigerian 'torture house': 'I have many injuries'