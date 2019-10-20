The cravings that make pregnant women eat rocks
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pica: Pregnancy cravings that make women eat rocks

Pica is an eating disorder which leads to cravings of non-food items, and it affects many pregnant women.

Ugandan Brenda Naggita has the condition, and while pregnant she likes to eat rocks to help with her nausea.

Pica can also affect children and people with mental disorders.

Produced by BBC Life Clinic.

For more information about Pica, go to the NEDA website.

  • 20 Oct 2019
Go to next video: Can baby boxes save lives in Kenya's slums?