The radio station in Malawi empowering local women

Can a radio station really change people's lives?

The Nkhotakota radio programme in Malawi is being credited with doing just that.

Realising that few other programmes catered for women's issues, it created a segment where local women are invited to the studio to discuss topics that affect them.

At the end of the show solutions are suggested to the topics discussed.

The show even empowered a village to successfully demand a bridge from the local government so that its children would never miss school when it rains.

Video journalist: Gloria Achieng