African Emojis? Finally!
Meet the student who has created African emojis

Texting your friends and ':)' isn't quite enough?

Meet O’Plerou Grebet, who has created more than 350 downloadable emojis with West African cultural references.

The 21-year-old from the Ivory Coast aims to study 3D design and virtual reality so he can find new ways of honouring African tradition.

Video journalist: Arwa Barkallah for BBC Africa What's New?

  • 20 Oct 2019
