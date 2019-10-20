African Emojis? Finally!

Media player
Meet the student who has created African emojis
Texting your friends and ':)' isn't quite enough?
Meet O’Plerou Grebet, who has created more than 350 downloadable emojis with West African cultural references.
The 21-year-old from the Ivory Coast aims to study 3D design and virtual reality so he can find new ways of honouring African tradition.
Video journalist: Arwa Barkallah for BBC Africa What's New?
20 Oct 2019
