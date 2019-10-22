The ghostwriters helping 'lazy' Western students

Media player
The Kenyan ghostwriters doing 'lazy' Western students' work
University students in Europe and the US are paying Kenyans to do their academic work for them.
The global market for academic writing is estimated to be worth $1bn (£770m) annually.
For some, ghostwriting university essays for students who don't have the time or desire to do them can be lucrative, especially in countries with high unemployment among young graduates.
Many say it constitutes cheating, but in Kenya, where many of these ghostwriters are based, it is not against the law.
Kenya Connects went to investigate.
22 Oct 2019
