'It's not just bones, it's a person with a story'
Forensic anthropology students from across Africa learn to analyse bones

A group of forensic experts from Argentina has been in South Africa helping to train doctors and other professionals from across Africa on how to best find and excavate human remains.

The BBC went to see what they are learning and how it could help them in their own countries.

Video journalist: Christian Parkinson

  • 23 Oct 2019
