How we reclaimed the forest from violent gangs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Karura Forest: How Kenya reclaimed nature from violent gangs
Nairobi's Karura Forest was once effectively a dangerous no-go zone, as gangs would regularly attack joggers and walkers.
But 10 years ago the local community decided to reclaim the area and make it safe for visitors.
Thanks to their efforts, the forest is now one of Nairobi's top attractions and welcomes up 30,000 visitors a month.
Video producer: Solomon Serwanjja and AFP
-
25 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-50187158/karura-forest-how-kenya-reclaimed-nature-from-violent-gangsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window