'I'm 104 and still farming'

104 year old Nigerian on how farming has kept her young
Meet Jessie Onuigwe, a 104-year-old farmer from Anambra in Nigeria.
We caught up with her to learn what keeps her young, how her farm provides for her growing family of grandchildren, and what she makes of the younger generation.
As you'd expect, she doesn't hold back.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Video Journalist Chiemela Mgbeahuru for BBC Igbo.
28 Oct 2019
