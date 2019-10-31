Nigeria's answer to Michael Phelps?

Media player
He's so fast his friends call him 'bullet'
Aidan Dumuje Abili is 8 years old and is the fastest swimmer in his age category in Lagos, Nigeria. He’s so fast his friends call him ‘bullet’.
“When I swim, people are shocked and they ask how old I am”, Aidan says. So far no Nigerian has ever won an Olympic medal for swimming. But Aidan wants to change that.
He trains six days a week and dreams of being the next Michael Phelps. The US swimmer famously won 28 medals at the Olympics. So, can Aidan do it?
Video Journalist: Dan Ikpoyi
31 Oct 2019
