Liberia's child soldiers: 'I know I killed people'
Miatta is a former child soldier in Liberia and says she was forced to fight when she was 14.
She can't remember how many people she's killed and says she just wants to get her life back.
She told the BBC about her journey from civil war to drug addiction and sex work, and how a UN-funded programme is trying to help her.
31 Oct 2019
