Could Africa's DNA trove help cure sickle cell?

Video

African populations contain a huge proportion of humanity's genetic data but only a tiny amount of it is used in genetic research.

This research is what leads to most medical breakthroughs, so without looking at African DNA, it is unlikely cures will be found for conditions, like sickle cell, which affect primarily African populations.

Ashionye Ogene explains why Africa's genetic diversity is so unique, an how it can benefit humanity.

Video producer: Mark Sedgwick