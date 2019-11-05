The girl with brittle bones who loves to dance

Media player
8 year old Efia Ayeyi shares her journey with Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Eight year-old Ayeyi has brittle bones and has endured multiple fractures since birth.
The condition known as Osteogenesis Imperfecta or OI can cause bones to break at the slightest movement.
But despite the pain a fracture brings, Ayeyi loves to dance and refuses to let her condition define her.
Video produers: Pauline Odhiambo and Anne Okumu for BBC Life Clinic.
05 Nov 2019
