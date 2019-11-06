Media player
Springboks bring Rugby World Cup home
South Africa fans gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to greet the victorious squad.
Captain Siya Kolisi became the first black South African captain to lift the William Webb Ellis Trophy when the Springboks beat England 32-12 on Saturday.
06 Nov 2019
