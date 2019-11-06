Springboks bring Rugby World cup home
Springboks bring Rugby World Cup home

South Africa fans gathered at OR Tambo International Airport to greet the victorious squad.

Captain Siya Kolisi became the first black South African captain to lift the William Webb Ellis Trophy when the Springboks beat England 32-12 on Saturday.

