Deadly flooding hits Somalia
Somalia floods: Massive aid effort as thousands hit

370,000 people have been displaced after two main rivers burst their banks in Somalia.

A major aid effort is under way to assist victims, with authorities saying at least a dozen people have died.

Aid agencies are worried about the risk of malaria and diarrhoea.

  • 06 Nov 2019
