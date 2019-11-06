Media player
Somalia floods: Massive aid effort as thousands hit
370,000 people have been displaced after two main rivers burst their banks in Somalia.
A major aid effort is under way to assist victims, with authorities saying at least a dozen people have died.
Aid agencies are worried about the risk of malaria and diarrhoea.
06 Nov 2019
