Crystal Chigbu: The mum making prosthetic limbs for Nigerian children
Crystal Chigbu runs a foundation that provides recycled prosthetics and other walking aids to children 18 and under.
She was inspired to start the project after her daughter, who is now 10, was born without a shinbone.
Her foundation has now provided 120 prosthetic limbs for children in need in Nigeria.
11 Nov 2019
