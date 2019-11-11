Making prosthetic limbs for Nigerian children in need
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Crystal Chigbu: The mum making prosthetic limbs for Nigerian children

Crystal Chigbu runs a foundation that provides recycled prosthetics and other walking aids to children 18 and under.

She was inspired to start the project after her daughter, who is now 10, was born without a shinbone.

Her foundation has now provided 120 prosthetic limbs for children in need in Nigeria.

  • 11 Nov 2019
Go to next video: The one-legged athlete who leaps over cars