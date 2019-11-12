How black people shaped France
Paris tour shows how black people helped to shape France

Kevi Donat's tour around Paris comes with a twist: it celebrates the unsung black people who helped to shape French history.

"People often imagine that their guide will be a white man wearing a striped sweater and a beret," Kevi says.

From WW2 resistance fighters to the writers who spoke out against French colonialism, his tour tries to challenge the perception of what it means to be French.

