Warning, this house is home to a lion!

How a lion was removed from house in Lagos
A lion, which was reportedly being used to guard a house in Lagos, has been removed by a task force.
It was recovered from a house that sits opposite an elementary school.
For its own safety, the lion was tranquillised and moved Bogije Omu zoo in Lekki.
The owner has been asked to turn himself in or possible face arrest.
19 Nov 2019
