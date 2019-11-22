Video

Known as the "village doctor", Beatrice Lokwawi travels around northern Kenya diagnosing and treating people who are suffering with pneumonia.

She uses the beads to count and diagnose rapid breath intake, which can be an early indicator of the disease.

Other symptoms can include a rapid heartbeat, a cough, difficulty breathing, a loss of appetite, chest pain and a high temperature.

Pneumonia is currently the deadliest disease affecting children in Kenya.

Video produced by Eugine Osidiana, Iqra Salah and Anthony Irungu for BBC's Kenya Connects.