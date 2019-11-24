Three bedrooms, two storeys, all in one truck
How an Ethiopian built a three bedroom home in a truck

Ethiopian driver Abinet Tadesse loved spending time in his truck.

He also needed somewhere to live.

So, he realised what the solution was. He built a two storey, three bedroom house in his truck.

It really is quite spectacular.

A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Yadeta Berhanu.

