Three bedrooms, two storeys, all in one truck

Ethiopian driver Abinet Tadesse loved spending time in his truck.
He also needed somewhere to live.
So, he realised what the solution was. He built a two storey, three bedroom house in his truck.
It really is quite spectacular.
A BBC Africa One Minute Story by Yadeta Berhanu.
24 Nov 2019
