UK-funded palm-oil firm accused of DR Congo abuses

Video

Feronia, a company 38% owned by the UK government’s development bank, has been accused of a series of environmental and human rights abuses in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Workers complain of poor working conditions, low pay and exposure to health hazards which the company ignores.

Human Rights Watch say that the company has been dumping toxic waste into the Congo River, allegations that Feronia disputes.

The BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga reports.