'We want Malawi to be free from cervical cancer'
Cancer in Africa: Malawi's cervical cancer screening champion

After being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2012, Falesi Mwajomba took it upon herself to go door to door in a small village called Chikwawa in Malawi, encouraging women to go for cervical cancer screening.

After an early diagnosis saved her life, Falesi now spreads the word around her community that getting checked regularly can save your life.

Video Journalist: Gloria Achieng

  • 28 Nov 2019
